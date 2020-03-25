First Barnstable County COVID-19 Death Announced by State

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) has announced the first fatality in Barnstable County due to the novel coronavirus.

A man in his 80s from Barnstable County passed away due to COVID-19-related illness.

Three others, two men in their 70s and 80s and a woman in her 70s, also died due to the virus, according to today’s report from the DPH. The other victims were from Norfolk County and Worcester County.

All four victims had been hospitalized and had pre-existing conditions, although the man in his 70s from Worcester County had unknown conditions.

The DPH has reported that the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state is now at 15.

The state has 679 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the state total up to 1,838 as of this afternoon. 51 of the confirmed cases are in Barnstable County, according to the DPH.

19,794 Massachusetts residents have received coronavirus tests.

Visit the DPH’s website by clicking here for more information.