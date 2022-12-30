First Day Hikes Primed to Kick Off 2023 Across Cape Cod

HYANNIS – Residents will have the chance to begin 2023 outdoors through a series of First Day Hikes from Falmouth to Wellfleet.

Executive Director of the Barnstable Land Trust Janet Milkman said the walks were inspired by similar events that happen at state parks. From there, the series of events on Sunday, January 1 became a regional collaboration.

“There’s about 19 land trusts and other organizations,” Milkman said, “and a lot of them were really excited about it.”

A total of 11 free walks will be offered on New Year’s Day regionwide.

They’ll span from first sunrise walks at places like West Dennis Beach and Sandy Neck Beach in West Barnstable to strolls later in the day at sites such as the Cape Cod National Seashore in Wellfleet and Truro along with Mill Pond in Chatham.

Milkman said it’s an ideal way to begin New Year’s resolutions while also appreciating the region’s nature, a factor that brings and retains people to the Cape in the first place.

“They often think of Cape Cod as a place, really, for the summer,” Milkman said.

“But as all of us year-rounders know, it is as beautiful in the fall, winter, and spring as it is in the summer.”

A full list of First Day Hikes can be found on the Barnstable Land Trust’s website.