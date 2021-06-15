You are here: Home / NewsCenter / First Recreational Cannabis Dispensary Opens on Upper Cape

First Recreational Cannabis Dispensary Opens on Upper Cape

June 15, 2021

Courtesy of Triple M

MASHPEE – Recreational cannabis sale has now made its way to the Upper Cape Cod region as Triple M expands its offerings. 

The site is the first and only recreational dispensary on the Upper Cape, and will be serving adults aged 21 and older.

The dispensary will celebrate its opening on Wednesday with a “Happy Hour” featuring live music from 3 to 6 pm and a food truck provided by Seafood Sam’s Sandwich from noon to 6 pm. 

“Our Mashpee medical dispensary was the first marijuana dispensary to open its doors to patients in the Upper Cape Cod Community in 2018, and now we are looking forward to welcoming Cape residents and visitors to Upper Cape Cod’s first recreational dispensary,” said CEO at Triple M Kevin O’Reilly in a statement. 

The recreational dispensary is the result of expansion of the existing Triple M medical dispensary location.

Both services also include curbside pickup.

The dispensary will serve customers Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm, and Sundays from 12 pm to 5 pm. 

