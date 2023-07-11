First West Nile Virus Positive Mosquito Found

BARNSTABLE – West Nile virus was detected recently in mosquitoes in Massachusetts for the first time this year as reported by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

WNV was confirmed by the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory in a mosquito sample collected July 6 in the town of Brookline in Norfolk County.

No human or animal cases of WNV or Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) have been detected so far.

“We often find the first evidence of WNV in mosquitoes at about this time every year,” said Public Health Commissioner Robert Goldstein, MD, PhD.

“We are asking people to start taking steps now to avoid mosquito bites. While WNV can cause serious illness, there are simple things that you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones,” Goldstein said.

There were 10 reported human cases of WNV in 2022, most people who become infected will have no symptoms, but those who do will tend to have a fever and flu-like illness.

Officials are urging the community to be aware of peak mosquito hours, apply insect repellent when outdoors, drain standing water, and install or repair screens.