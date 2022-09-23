You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Fishermen Appeal Ruling That Protects Endangered Whales

Fishermen Appeal Ruling That Protects Endangered Whales

September 23, 2022

COURTESY CENTER FOR COASTAL STUDIES RIGHT WHALE TEAM

PORTLAND, ME (AP) – The state of Maine and a fishing group are appealing a federal judge’s decision that new rules intended to protect endangered whales must stand.

The judge earlier this month denied a request from fishermen to stop federal regulators from placing the new restrictions on lobster fishing. The rules are intended to protect North Atlantic right whales, which number less than 340.

Maine Governor Janet Mills and the Maine Lobstermen’s Association said this week they’re appealing that decision. Lobstermen have long contended the new rules are based on flawed data and are too punitive to the fishing industry.

By Patrick Whittle, Associated Press

