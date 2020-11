BOURNE – Operation: Flags for Vets will be taking place on Saturday, November 7 to honor Veterans Day.

Over 75,000 flags will be placed throughout the Massachusetts National Cemetery.

Coronavirus-based guidelines, including staggered arrivals between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and visitors being asked to arrive in their vehicles will be in place. Flags will be removed the following Sunday, November 15.

