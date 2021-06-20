Flight Service to Resume Between Nantucket and Rhode Island

NANTUCKET – Southern Airways Express will be resuming daily flights between Rhode Island T.F. Green Airport (PVD) and Nantucket Memorial Airport (ACK).

An extra flight will be scheduled on Saturdays to accommodate weekend travelers.

The update comes as COVID-19 restrictions loosen following the drop of the State of Emergency throughout Massachusetts.

The flights can cost as little as $80 for those with frequent flyer plans.

The flight between the airports can take less than 30 minutes in the air.

Connections are also offered through American Airlines and United Airlines.

“We’re thrilled to resume daily flights from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport to Nantucket,” said Chief Commercial Officer of Southern Airways Express Mark Cestari in a statement.

“A great gateway is never far away as we know many are looking forward to traveling to Nantucket with its beautiful beaches, spectacular spots for hiking, quaint village spaces, exquisite dining, shopping, history, and more this summer.”

News of flight services resuming for Nantucket Memorial Airport follow reports which broke earlier last week of JetBlue returning to Cape Cod Gateway Airport.