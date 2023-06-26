You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Renovated Highland Light to be Rededicated

June 26, 2023

NORTH TRURO – The Cape Cod National Seashore will hold a rededication ceremony for the recently renovated Highland Light on Wednesday, June 28.

Work was done on the historic site to improve the tower’s ventilation system. Construction wrapped up last spring.

National Seashore officials explained that when the lighthouse was moved away from an eroding cliff back in 1996, ventilation inside was reduced while the presence of moisture increased.

That dynamic resulted in the structure’s integrity breaking down quickly, prompting upgrades to masonry and ventilation.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. For more details, click here.

