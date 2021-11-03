You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Following Storm, Nauset Beach OSV Access Opens Again

Following Storm, Nauset Beach OSV Access Opens Again

November 3, 2021

ORLEANS – Over sand vehicle (OSV) access at all of Nauset Beach’s trails are open again following last week’s nor’easter, according to officials in Orleans.

The town noted that drivers should expect the sand to be very soft with a significant amount of flooding along the back trail. Low beach driving will not be open beginning on November 5 due to rough conditions along the front beach.

The trails were closed off due to flooding and saturated quicksand following the storm; the conditions made the trails impassable.

Permits are required year-round for OSV access in Orleans. For more information, visit the town’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 