Following Storm, Nauset Beach OSV Access Opens Again

ORLEANS – Over sand vehicle (OSV) access at all of Nauset Beach’s trails are open again following last week’s nor’easter, according to officials in Orleans.

The town noted that drivers should expect the sand to be very soft with a significant amount of flooding along the back trail. Low beach driving will not be open beginning on November 5 due to rough conditions along the front beach.

The trails were closed off due to flooding and saturated quicksand following the storm; the conditions made the trails impassable.

Permits are required year-round for OSV access in Orleans. For more information, visit the town’s website by clicking here.