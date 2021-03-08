You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Food Pantry to Host Grab and Go Event Open to All

March 8, 2021

HARWICH – A grab-and-go event will be hosted by the Family Pantry of Cape Cod at Monomoy High School on Sunday, March 21 from 8-10AM. 

300 packages of food will be available to receive on a first come, first served basis. 

No registration is necessary, and any Cape resident is eligible to receive a package of food, which will include a variety of items including nonperishables. 

Volunteers will be present at the event, directing traffic and assisting with the distribution of the food. 

Participants should head to the rear parking lot of the school for assistance. 

Monomoy High School can be found at 75 Oak Street in Harwich.

This food drive is part of a larger effort by the Family Pantry of Cape Cod to help combat food insecurity during the COVID-19 Pandemic. 

With many facing greater food and economic instability because of COVID-19, events like these are more crucial for the community than ever. 

The Family Pantry of Cape Cod welcomes donations in any form. 

Their website can be found here

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

