Food4Vets Event in Hyannis a Success

HYANNIS – Volunteers from across the area joined the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation to give assistance during the Food4Vets event Wednesday at the Cape Cod Veterans Outreach Center.

Meal kits and non-perishable food items were given out for local veterans and military families in need as a part of the larger Food4Vets program.

Barnstable Town Councilor Matthew Levesque was proud to see a large turnout of community volunteers.

“They want to be helpers,” Levesque said.

“They want to support some of our most important citizens, and that’s our veterans.”

Levesque was joined by other local leaders such as Cape Cod and Islands Major Crisis Relief Fund Managing Director Judy Walden Scarafile and former Yarmouth Deputy Police Chief Steven Xiarhos.

Former New England Patriots player Garin Veris was also on hand to help. He said the turnout showed that there are always people willing to do good deeds in times of crisis.

“I hope it’s just beginning to show that we can do that, and no matter what the negativity is out there that there’s always somebody who needs help, and people should be willing to step up and help at any time,” Veris said.

The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation will be visiting Sandwich High School and Nauset Regional High School in the future, as well as Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, to conduct more Food4Vets events.

