Steamship Authority Waives Change, Cancellation Fees Ahead of Dangerous Cold Blast

HYANNIS – All change and cancellation fees will be waived by the Steamship Authority on Saturday, February 4, due to the weather forecast.

The National Weather Service has advised that a wind chill warning will be in effect locally from 10 o’clock Friday, February 3 through 10 a.m. the next day.

Friday’s forecast at the time of publication shows that temperatures are set to drop to roughly 10 degrees by the afternoon. Wind chill values on Saturday could potentially reach as low as 30 degrees below zero.

The Steamship Authority warns that delays or disruptions aboard their ferries between the Cape and Islands could occur due to mechanical trouble caused by the cold and windy conditions.

Additionally, cancellations aboard routes to and from Nantucket are possible.

Travelers are reminded to check the Steamship Authority’s website for the latest schedule updates.