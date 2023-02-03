You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Steamship Authority Waives Change, Cancellation Fees Ahead of Dangerous Cold Blast

Steamship Authority Waives Change, Cancellation Fees Ahead of Dangerous Cold Blast

February 3, 2023

HYANNIS – All change and cancellation fees will be waived by the Steamship Authority on Saturday, February 4, due to the weather forecast.

The National Weather Service has advised that a wind chill warning will be in effect locally from 10 o’clock Friday, February 3 through 10 a.m. the next day.

Friday’s forecast at the time of publication shows that temperatures are set to drop to roughly 10 degrees by the afternoon. Wind chill values on Saturday could potentially reach as low as 30 degrees below zero.

The Steamship Authority warns that delays or disruptions aboard their ferries between the Cape and Islands could occur due to mechanical trouble caused by the cold and windy conditions.

Additionally, cancellations aboard routes to and from Nantucket are possible.

Travelers are reminded to check the Steamship Authority’s website for the latest schedule updates.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 