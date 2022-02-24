Beaty Launches New Campaign for County Commission Seat

BARNSTABLE – Former Barnstable Commissioner Ron Beaty is running again for seat on the board.

A Barnstable resident who describes himself as a fiscal conservative, Beaty previously served on the commission from 2017 to 2021.

“I have decided to run as a 2022 Republican Candidate for Barnstable County Commissioner in order to restore some semblance of balance, transparency, and fiscal sanity to our Cape Cod Regional Government,” said Beaty in his campaign announcement.

“As a former commissioner, I have the requisite experience and qualifications to help set things right with Barnstable County Government as well as reign in the excessive out of control spending of the past year, along with putting the brakes on the unnecessary bureaucratic expansion it has undergone,” he said.

The current commission includes Chair Sheila Lyons of Wellfleet, Ronald Bergstrom of Chatham, and Mark Forest of Yarmouth.