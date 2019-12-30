Former Provincetown Selectman Announces Bid for County Commission

PROVINCETOWN – Former Provincetown Select Board member Cheryl Andrews has entered the 2020 race for Barnstable County commissioner as a Democrat.

Andrews is the third candidate to officially enter the race for one of the two available seats on the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners.

Commissioners Mary Pat Flynn and Ronald Beaty Jr are both up for re-election.

Flynn, Democrat, is considering running for reelection, while Beaty, Republican, has already voiced his intention to seek a second term.

Joe Glynn, of Yarmouth, is also running for the seat under the political designation of Gulf War Veteran.

Andrews’ experience includes serving on the Select Board in Provincetown for 15 years.

She also served as the town’s representative to the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates and was a member of the Provincetown Board of Health, Housing Authority and Cape Cod Water Protection Collaborative.