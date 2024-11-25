Four Barnstable County Officers Receive Statewide Honors

BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association recently gave honors to four Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office members, with Deputy Pat Matthews named Correctional Officer of the Year, Sgt. Jeffrey Wiseman, Deputy Sheriff of the Year, Sgt. Jeffrey Ciampa, Training Officer of the Year, and Lead Teacher Greg Carbone, Employee of the Year.

Matthews, of Onset, has served for 13 years and works with incarcerated individuals in the Medications for Opioid Use Disorder Program, while also teaching jiu-jitsu and volunteering with the Special Olympics.

Wiseman, a Centerville resident, is a key figure in the department’s rehabilitative programs, leading work crews of incarcerated individuals into the public for community projects and teaching them marketable skills as part of the Office’s community service work.

Carbone, of Bourne, teaches throughout the jail and is credited with fostering an atmosphere of learning and creativity to motivate his students.

Ciampa, of Bourne, teaches Firearms and Defensive Tactics to new recruits and is known for attending law enforcement training events whenever possible.

“Today, we have the privilege of shining a well-deserved spotlight on remarkable individuals whose hard work, creativity, and passion for public safety make a real difference in the lives of those they serve,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi, President of the Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association.

“These award recipients embody the very best of what we do,” he said, “and their stories of leadership and compassion inspire us all.”