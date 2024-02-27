You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Four Seas Ice Cream for Sale

February 27, 2024

BARNSTABLE – Four Seas Ice Cream in Centerville is up for sale.

The Cape landmark has been locally owned and operated since 2000 and has been an attraction for residents and celebrities alike over the years.

Owner Doug Warren said it’s an emotional choice that they haven’t made lightly, but they are getting older and looking towards retirement. They said the sale is a balancing act between getting the best deal for the property and maintaining the atmosphere and service visitors have come to expect.

The business has been the ice cream stop of choice for Kennedys over the years, as well as for celebrities including Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds. 

 

