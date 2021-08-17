Fourth Annual ROAR Ride Ready for September Launch

FALMOUTH – The Fourth Annual Ride for Opioid Addiction Recovery (ROAR) will be taking place on Sunday, September 12.

The motorcycle ride is 40 miles long and will begin at Falmouth High School at 874 Gifford Street in Hyannis.

It will end at Barnstable High School at 744 West Main Street in Hyannis.

Staging for the event starts at 9:00am, and the ride itself starts at 11:00am.

Coffee and breakfast from Honey Dew Donuts will be provided, as will lunch from Seafood Sam’s.

ROAR is a nonprofit that uses the money earned from the event to be put towards transitional services for Cape residents recovering from addiction.

The route cuts through several Cape towns and major roadways.

Spectators for the event are also welcome to show support for riders and the cause.

For more information on the event, check out ROAR’s website here.