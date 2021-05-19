You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Free ‘Outdoor Fest’ Planned for Early June

May 19, 2021

 

SANDWICH – Love Live Local and RideAway Adventures are hosting “Outdoor Fest,” a free event featuring a number of activities open to the entire Cape Cod Community.

A yoga class, kayaking, and paddle boarding are some of the activities planned for the occasion.

Outdoor Fest will be hosted at RideAway’s newest location on Lawrence Pond at 117 Stowe Road in Sandwich.

It will take place on June 12 from 10:00am-1:00pm, with the yoga set to begin at 10:30.

Although the event is free, donations are requested.

Proceeds will go to local organizations such as Cape Cod Resilience Fund, Love Live Local, and the Cape Cod YMCA.

All COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures that are in place at the time of the event will be followed.

There is a rain date set for Sunday, June 13 from 10:00am-1:00pm.

RideAway will continue to host outdoor yoga classes throughout the summer.

They encourage residents to get outside and enjoy the fresh air when the weather is good.

