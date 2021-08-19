Alzheimer’s Support Group Gears Up for Annual Conference

BREWSTER – The Alzheimer’s Family Support Center of Cape Cod will host its annual free conference for professionals and caregivers on Friday.

The John Levin Memorial Conference will be hosted live online from 8:30 am to 4 pm, and will feature national trainer Teepa Snow, MS (Master of Science), OTR/L (Occupational Therapist, Registered and Licenses), and Fellow of the American Occupational Therapy Association.

The presentation will focus on providing pragmatic strategies for managing the care of adults with dementia, and is intended for those employed in memory care, skilled nursing facilities and adult day programs.

Organizers said families and in-home caregivers will also benefit from the presentation.

Some topics include overcoming resistance to care, understanding the symptoms of dementia and improving hands-on care-providing skills.

Five continuing education credits have also been approved for the event.

Attendees must register ahead of time for the evening, which can be done here.

More information on the event can also be found by calling (508) 896 5170 or by emailing info@capecodalz.org.