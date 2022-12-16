Fuel Assistance Available as Temperatures Drop

HYANNIS – State and energy utility officials are highlighting heating assistance programs for low-income residents as temperatures drop.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) can help cover portions of winter heating bills for those who qualify, with enrollment open through April 30.

The program covers energy usage from November 1 to the end of April.

Both homeowners and renters can apply, with their eligibility based on household size and annual gross income.

“National Grid recognizes that high energy bills can be a real challenge for many customers–especially as we get into the colder months,” said Helen Burt, Chief Customer Officer at National Grid, in a statement.

“The LIHEAP program can provide much needed assistance to customers who are struggling to keep up with their energy costs. We also encourage customers to look at options in our Winter Customer Savings Initiative, to consider a payment program, or see if they are eligible for rate discounts.”

Applications for LIHEAP can be done online or in-person.

The state also provides help with heating system repairs as well as water and sewer assistance for low-income residents. The Water Assistance Program is administered through the same program as LIHEAP, sharing applications.