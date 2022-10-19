Galibois Picks Up Endorsements From Cyr, Moran

HYANNIS – Democrat candidate for Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois has received the endorsements of two Massachusetts senators.

Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr (D) and Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran (D) both recently endorsed Galibois in his run for DA.

“The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office should be at the front lines of epidemics and addiction and mental illness, but too often, the status quo of the current administration is leaving vulnerable Cape Codders and Islanders behind,” Cyr said.

Cyr also said that Galibois will prioritize reform and treatment to support vulnerable populations and keep the community safe.

“Rob understands the DA’s office needs to be an integral part of the social fabric of the communities it serves,” Moran said.

She went on to praise the attorney’s understanding of the importance of collaboration.

“I am grateful and humbled to have earned endorsements from Senator Cyr and Senator Moran,” Galibois said.

Galibois is running against Republican candidate and Assistant DA Dan Higgins. State Representative for the Fifth Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos recently endorsed Higgins’ campaign.

The general election is Tuesday, November 8.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter