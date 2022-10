MARTHA’S VINEYARD – Dukes County Sheriff Bob Ogden has endorsed Democrat Rob Galibois for Cape and Islands District Attorney.

Ogden highlighted Galibois’ goal of creating a specialized court session dedicated to veterans, as well as tackling mental health as a priority.

He added that Galibois is focused on addressing inequities on the island.

Galibois’ Republican opponent is Assistant DA Dan Higgins, who was recently endorsed by the Massachusetts Coalition of Police.