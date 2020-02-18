Gas Prices Drop 3 Cents in Massachusetts

HYANNIS – Gas prices dropped three more cents over the past week in Massachusetts.

AAA Northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.44 per gallon.

That price is one cent higher than the national average and nine cents higher than at this same time last year.

“Prices locally are already down 10 cents from just the start of the year,” said Mary Maguire, Director, Public and Legislative Affairs for AAA Northeast.

“Continued strong supplies and less, wintertime, demand, is a good sign for motorists heading into the second half of February.”

Gas prices on Cape Cod are between $2.29 and $2.84, according to GasBuddy.com.