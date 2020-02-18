You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Gas Prices Drop 3 Cents in Massachusetts

Gas Prices Drop 3 Cents in Massachusetts

February 18, 2020

HYANNIS – Gas prices dropped three more cents over the past week in Massachusetts.

AAA Northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.44 per gallon.

That price is one cent higher than the national average and nine cents higher than at this same time last year.

“Prices locally are already down 10 cents from just the start of the year,” said Mary Maguire, Director, Public and Legislative Affairs for AAA Northeast.

“Continued strong supplies and less, wintertime, demand, is a good sign for motorists heading into the second half of February.”

Gas prices on Cape Cod are between $2.29 and $2.84, according to GasBuddy.com.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Brian Merchant

Brian Merchant grew up in Central Massachusetts and now lives in South Dennis on the Cape. He has been part of the news team in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since the spring of 2014. He studied radio broadcasting at the University of Tennessee.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 