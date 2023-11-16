Gas Prices Continue To Drop As Thanksgiving Approaches

HYANNIS – As Thanksgiving approaches, AAA Northeast is reporting that gas prices have continued to steadily decline, with prices at the pump now over 40 cents cheaper than this time one year ago.

As of Monday, November 13, the average gas price in the state sits at $3.46 per gallon, five cents lower than the week prior and forty cents lower than November 13, 2022, when the average price was $3.86 per gallon.

The five-cent drop mirrored a national drop of five cents over the last week, while oil prices also dropped for the third week in a row.

Nationwide prices dropped sharply from last month, when the average price of gas was 26 cents higher, at $3.62 per gallon.

“Oil prices have fallen sharply in recent weeks as markets react to concerns about weak global demand and growing sentiment that interest rates could stay elevated through the rest of the year,” said Mark Schieldrop, Senior Spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “A lower oil price paves the way for cheaper gas as we approach the busy Thanksgiving period.”

Prices in the state are ten cents higher than the national average, with average per gallon prices sitting at two and six cents higher than Connecticut and Rhode Island, respectively.

For up-to-date fuel price information, click here.