Gas Prices Continue To Drop Despite Holiday Demand

HYANNIS – As drivers take to the road to celebrate Thanksgiving, AAA Northeast is reporting that gas prices continue to drop in the state despite the surge in demand brought on by the holiday.

The current average price of gas in the state as of Monday, November 20, is $3.42 per gallon, down 4 cents from last week’s $3.46 average.

The downward trend marks a sizable drop in prices, 25 cents lower than a month ago, and 37 cents lower than this time last year.

Gas in the Bay State remains higher than the national average, which currently sits at $3.30, with eleven states near the Gulf Coast on the opposite side of the spectrum dropping below $3 a gallon.

That statewide average is eight cents and two cents higher than the averages in Rhode Island and Connecticut, respectively.

According to officials with AAA, the above-average price per gallon is partly attributed to ongoing maintenance at regional oil refineries.

“Drivers this Thanksgiving can expect cheaper gas compared to last year, but pump prices in New England are still above the national average for now,” said Mark Schieldrop, Senior Spokesperson for AAA Northeast.

“The gap between the regional and national averages could narrow when production returns to normal levels after the holiday.”

AAA expects heavy travel during the week, with 55.4 million drivers expected to travel 50 miles or more from Wednesday, November 22 to Sunday, November 26, which would mark the third busiest week of Thanksgiving travel since AAA began tracking it in 2000.