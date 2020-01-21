You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Gas Prices Down 1 Cent in Massachusetts

January 21, 2020

HYANNIS – Gas prices in Massachusetts dropped one penny over the past week.

AAA Northeast reports that a gallon of self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.53.

That price is one cent below the national average and 12 cents higher than at this same time in 2019.

“Growing supplies – amid lower demand – have eased pump prices throughout the country,” said Mary Maguire, Director, Public and Legislative Affairs for AAA Northeast.

“The current rate of demand is in line with this time last January, a period that typically brings lower demand due to winter weather.”

According to GasBuddy.com, prices on Cape Cod range from $2.49 to $2.89.

