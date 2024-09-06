GE Releases Statement On Wind Farm Turbine Incidents

HYANNIS – GE Vernova says turbine blade failures that happened this summer at Vineyard Wind and another offshore wind farm in Europe are unrelated.

The first incident at the Vineyard Wind site happened on July 13th, resulting in debris washing ashore on Cape and Islands beaches.

The second incident happened on August 22nd at the Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the United Kingdom.

Vineyard Wind says a manufacturing deviation was considered the primary root cause of the July incident, which led to inspections of all blades manufactured at GE Vernova’s Canada facility. The United States federal government suspended Vineyard Wind’s power production while the issue is being investigated.

GE Vernova says the problem at the U.K. wind farm occurred during the commissioning process. They said the turbine was left in a fixed and static position, rendering it vulnerable during a subsequent storm with high winds.