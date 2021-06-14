You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Gillette Stadium Mass Vaccination Site Shutting Down

Gillette Stadium Mass Vaccination Site Shutting Down

June 14, 2021

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The mass coronavirus vaccination site at Gillette Stadium is closing its doors after giving out more than 600,000 shots over five months.

The site opened in January by administering shots to first responders and health care workers, then opened to the general public.

A spokesperson for CIC Health, which runs the site, tells WBZ-TV the goal was to vaccinate as many people as possible and give them a great experience.

By the time it closes at 6 p.m. Monday, about 610,000 doses will have been administered there.

The state’s other mass vaccination sites will gradually close over the next few weeks.

Associated Press

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


