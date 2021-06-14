Gillette Stadium Mass Vaccination Site Shutting Down

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The mass coronavirus vaccination site at Gillette Stadium is closing its doors after giving out more than 600,000 shots over five months.

The site opened in January by administering shots to first responders and health care workers, then opened to the general public.

A spokesperson for CIC Health, which runs the site, tells WBZ-TV the goal was to vaccinate as many people as possible and give them a great experience.

By the time it closes at 6 p.m. Monday, about 610,000 doses will have been administered there.

The state’s other mass vaccination sites will gradually close over the next few weeks.

Associated Press