Girly Girl P.A.R.T.S 5k Run/Walk Returns In-Person

HYANNIS – September is ovarian cancer awareness month, and Girly Girl P.A.R.T.S—Pre-Screening Awareness Required To Silence ovarian cancer—is returning in-person for its annual 5k Run/Walk.

The event raises awareness and funds for the Dana-Farmer Cancer Institute, says Founder Laura Smith, who started the organization with her friend Jill Di-Tommaso who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2008, and passed away in 2015.

“Even though we lost Jill, all of the money that we’ve raised is in Jill’s name and we will continue to pursue getting women the knowledge they need for symptoms and cures,” said Smith.

The event has raised over $1 million dollars for ovarian cancer research, about $100,000 of which was raised this year alone.

Registration can be completed on girlygirlparts.org up until 3 pm on September 16.