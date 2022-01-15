You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Goodbye ‘Godsend’: Expiration of Child Tax Credits Hits Home

January 15, 2022

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — For the first time in six months, families on Friday are going without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit.

The program was intended to be part of President Joe Biden’s legacy but has instead become a flash point over who is worthy of government support.

The monthly tax credits started arriving thanks to Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, and the president had proposed extending them for another full year as part of a separate measure focused on economic and social programs.

But that bill is stalled in the Senate.

More than 36 million families received the payments in December.

By JOHN RABY, FATIMA HUSSEIN and JOSH BOAK, The Associated Press
