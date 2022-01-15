Goodbye ‘Godsend’: Expiration of Child Tax Credits Hits Home

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — For the first time in six months, families on Friday are going without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit.

The program was intended to be part of President Joe Biden’s legacy but has instead become a flash point over who is worthy of government support.

The monthly tax credits started arriving thanks to Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, and the president had proposed extending them for another full year as part of a separate measure focused on economic and social programs.

But that bill is stalled in the Senate.

More than 36 million families received the payments in December.