Goode, King Win Barnstable School Committee Race, Schnepp Re-Elected to Council

BARNSTABLE – Election results from Tuesday in Barnstable have been posted.

With two spots on the town’s School Committee open for voting, Peter Goode (1,416 votes) and Andre King (1,141) received the most votes. King edged out third place finisher Stephanie Ellis (1,114) by less than 30 votes.

In the race for the Precinct 12 Town Council seat, Paula Schnepp (224 votes) won re-election over challenger Donald Lynde (148).

All other races in the town, including for Town Clerk, were not contested. Full election results can be found on the town’s website.