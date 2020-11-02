Gov. Baker Announces Expanded COVID-19 Measures for State

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker announced a series of new measures Monday meant to curb rising COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts including a revised stay-at-home advisory, earlier closing times for many businesses and a tougher face-covering mandate.

The new measures come as COVID-19 cases are up by 278% since Labor Day. The revised stay-at-home advisory instructs residents to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

A Massachusetts high school has delayed its transition to hybrid learning and canceled sports for two weeks after dozens of students attended a Halloween party at which they did not wear face coverings or maintain social distance.