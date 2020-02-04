Gov. Baker: Coronavirus Risk in Massachusetts Extremely Low

BOSTON – Gov. Charlie Baker is reassuring residents that the risk of contracting the coronavirus in Massachusetts is extremely low.

Baker said Monday federal officials are diverting flights from China to about 11 airports around the country.

Logan International Airport is not one of those airports.

Baker said Logan will still accept flights from Hong Kong. He said if someone arrives who may have contracted the virus, they would be screened.

Health officials announced Saturday a Boston man tested positive for the new virus, the first case in the state.

The University of Massachusetts Boston student had recently traveled to Wuhan, China