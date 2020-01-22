You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Gov. Baker Prepares to Release Proposed State Budget Plan

January 22, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is preparing to release his state budget plan for the new fiscal year.

Among the proposals included in Baker’s budget are initiatives aimed at supporting individuals with disabilities.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Baker’s proposals include a new disability employment tax credit for Massachusetts employers who hire and retain persons with disabilities.

Baker’s budget also aims to increase the state’s interpreter workforce by including funding to support educational institutions that offer American Sign Language.

The governor’s spending plan marks the start of the budget debate on Beacon Hill.

