Gov. Healey Files FY26 Budget Targeting Affordability and Transportation

HYANNIS – Gov. Maura Healey has filed her Fiscal Year 2026 budget recommendation, an almost $62 billion plan targeting affordability, transportation and more. It’s an about 2.6 percent increase from last year’s budget of $57.8 billion.

Included is also big spending for higher education, with commitments to maintain free community college that has significantly bolstered enrollment at Cape Cod Community College and others.

$1.95 billion of the spending is supported by the Fair Share surtax recently approved by voters, going towards investments in education and transportation.

“Our Fiscal Year 2026 budget proposal is a balanced, forward-looking blueprint that meets the needs of our residents and businesses while also taking care of their tax dollars. We’re making historic investments in the infrastructure that our quality of life and economy depend on – stabilizing the MBTA, fixing our roads, bridges and regional transit, and modernizing college campuses, all while creating good jobs,” said Governor Maura Healey in a statement.

“This budget also prioritizes affordability and economic development – continuing the progress we have made in child care, college affordability, tax cuts, housing, veterans services and more. We are able to build on this progress while controlling our spending and tightening our belts, just as families and businesses are doing across our state.”

The full budget recommendation can be found on Mass.gov here.