Governor Baker Enacts State of Emergency Over Virus

BOSTON (AP)-Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts as the number of people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus jumped by 51 to 92.

Of that number, 70 are connected to a meeting held by biotech company Biogen at a downtown Boston hotel.

A day after Boston canceled its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade over concerns about the new coronavirus, Mayor Marty Walsh said the Boston Marathon scheduled for April 20 is still on.

Walsh said Tuesday that conversations with other stakeholders involved in the marathon are ongoing.

The marathon expects about 31,000 runners as well as many spectators this year.

