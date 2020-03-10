You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Governor Baker Enacts State of Emergency Over Virus

Governor Baker Enacts State of Emergency Over Virus

March 10, 2020

BOSTON (AP)-Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts as the number of people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus jumped by 51 to 92.

Of that number, 70 are connected to a meeting held by biotech company Biogen at a downtown Boston hotel.

A day after Boston canceled its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade over concerns about the new coronavirus, Mayor Marty Walsh said the Boston Marathon scheduled for April 20 is still on.

Walsh said Tuesday that conversations with other stakeholders involved in the marathon are ongoing.

The marathon expects about 31,000 runners as well as many spectators this year.

By the Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 