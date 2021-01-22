Governor Baker Encouraged By State Numbers, Eases Restrictions

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker says encouraged by the COVID-19 trends he is seeing across the state.

“Vaccines are reaching residents, positive case rates and hospitalizations have stabilized, those trends are moving in the right direction. As a result we think its OK to start easing some of the restrictions we put in place in the fall,” said Baker.

On Monday, the early closure business order and the stay at home advisory will be lifted. However, the 25 percent capacity limits will stay in place until at least February 8th .

Baker also supported school districts returning to in person learning across the Commonwealth and suggested parents and faculty review the pool program formed by The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

While Baker was encouraged he reinforced that Massachusetts has a long way to go before the state is back to normal.

“We still have a lot of work ahead of us to suppress the pandemic once and for all and fully open the economy,” said Baker.