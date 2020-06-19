Governor Baker Issues Proclamation Marking Juneteenth

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker has issued a proclamation declaring June 19, 2020 as “Juneteenth Independence Day” in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Celebrated each year on June 19th, Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, and is an opportunity to reflect on the need to continue working toward racial justice.

“Juneteenth is a chance for us all to reflect on this country’s painful history of slavery and the systemic impact that racial injustice continues to have today,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

“It is also an opportunity to recommit ourselves to the goal of creating a more equal and just society. As our country continues the national conversation around racial injustice, it is especially important that we recognize Juneteenth. I look forward to working with our legislative colleagues to recognize this important day more widely going forward.”

Juneteenth is recognized each year on June 19.

On that day in 1865, Major General Gordon Granger and his Union troops landed in Galveston, TX and announced that the Civil War had ended.

Major General Gordon read a proclamation declaring that all enslaved people were free.

The first Juneteenth was celebrated a year later in Texas and today is recognized across the country.

“Juneteenth celebrations in Massachusetts and across the country mark an important moment in our country’s history and afford us a chance to reflect on the need to make progress toward racial equality,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito.

“That reflection is more important now than ever, and we are glad to mark Juneteenth with today’s proclamation.”