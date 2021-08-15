State Launches Program to Expand SNAP Accessibility

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced a grant program to support farmers and farmers markets by expanding local food access destinations for low-income residents in the Commonwealth.

The program provides free equipment to direct marketing farms and farmers markets to increase the acceptance of Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits at mobile locations.

The goal is to increase the availability of fresh, healthy food and drive federal dollars into the states economy.

The program is offered through the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) and with financial aid from the United States Department of Agriculture.

“Leveraging SNAP to purchase local products is a vital tool in our work to address equitable access to healthy food across the state,” said Department of Transitional Assistance Commissioner Amy Kershaw.

“In addition to increasing access to fresh, locally grown food for SNAP clients, this grant program also brings critical economic support to our local farms and communities,” said Kershaw.

The grant application period opens August 12, 2021 and farmers and farmers markets can apply through September 24, 2021.

For more information on the grant, applicant eligibility, and eligible equipment package, visit Mass.gov/SNAPEquipmentGrant

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter