Governor Ends State National Guard Activation Order

September 1, 2020

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker has authorized the Massachusetts National Guard to end the Governor’s August 28 activation order.

That activation made Guard personnel available in the event that municipal leaders required their assistance last weekend regarding potential large scale demonstrations.

Demonstrations and protests were conducted in cities across the country in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin recently.

The order allowed up to 1,000 members of the Guard to assist municipalities “until further order of Adjutant General”.

According to the Massachusetts National Guard, personnel were ready to assist cities and towns throughout the activation, but did not take an active role in any municipal operations.

Members of the National Guard have also been assisting cities and towns across the state during the pandemic, including performing testing, delivering food and securing medical facilities.

