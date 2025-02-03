You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Governor Healey Warns About Cost Increases From Trump Tariffs

Governor Healey Warns About Cost Increases From Trump Tariffs

February 3, 2025

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey says President Trump’s tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China will increase costs for Massachusetts residents and businesses.  

These countries represent the commonwealth’s three largest trading partners.

Healey’s office estimates that electricity in New England will go up by as much as $200 million per year, and that the tariffs will also impact groceries, clothes, car parts, electronics, and housing production.

The governor said, ”We need a partner in the White House who will lower costs for families and businesses in Massachusetts, and all we’ve seen thus far from this new administration are actions that will do the exact opposite. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 