Governor Healey Warns About Cost Increases From Trump Tariffs

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey says President Trump’s tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China will increase costs for Massachusetts residents and businesses.

These countries represent the commonwealth’s three largest trading partners.

Healey’s office estimates that electricity in New England will go up by as much as $200 million per year, and that the tariffs will also impact groceries, clothes, car parts, electronics, and housing production.

The governor said, ”We need a partner in the White House who will lower costs for families and businesses in Massachusetts, and all we’ve seen thus far from this new administration are actions that will do the exact opposite.