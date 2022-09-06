You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Race for Governor Headlines Primary Day in Massachusetts

Race for Governor Headlines Primary Day in Massachusetts

September 6, 2022

Photo courtesy of Alexius Horatius

BOSTON (AP) – Republicans hoping to hold on to the Massachusetts governor’s office are choosing between a Donald Trump-backed candidate and a businessman in Tuesday’s primary election.

Former State Representative Geoff Diehl has Trump’s endorsement, and is going up against businessman and political newcomer, Chris Doughty.

The winner will face Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey in the general election. She would be the state’s first openly gay governor if elected.

The governor’s office is open this year because popular Republican Governor Charlie Baker opted against running for a third term.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 