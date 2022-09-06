Race for Governor Headlines Primary Day in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) – Republicans hoping to hold on to the Massachusetts governor’s office are choosing between a Donald Trump-backed candidate and a businessman in Tuesday’s primary election.

Former State Representative Geoff Diehl has Trump’s endorsement, and is going up against businessman and political newcomer, Chris Doughty.

The winner will face Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey in the general election. She would be the state’s first openly gay governor if elected.

The governor’s office is open this year because popular Republican Governor Charlie Baker opted against running for a third term.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press