Grab N Go for Seniors Winter Holiday Events

BARNSTABLE – Starting on Monday, December 18, Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands will be providing a Winter Holiday meal to individuals 60 years of age or older who reside in Barnstable County.

The traditional holiday meals are free of charge, individually wrapped, and locally sourced from The Casual Gourmet.

Meals must be reserved by Wednesday, December 13 as there are a limited number of meals and they will be available on a first come, first served basis.

The holiday meals will be distributed as a “grab and go” and will be available at three locations on December 18 and 19.

On December 18, between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. meals will be available at The Mashpee Council on Aging.

Then on December 19, they will be available at the Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands’ offices from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and at the Eastham Senior Center from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The meals do require reheating and you do not have to be an Elder Services’ consumer to receive this benefit.

For more information about the events and how to reserve a meal visit their website.