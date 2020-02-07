Cape Cod’s First Recreational Pot Shop Opens in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Curaleaf held a grand opening celebration at their Provincetown location Thursday, marking the first recreational marijuana shop on Cape Cod.

Local officials as well as Curaleaf representatives were present at the grand opening.

A soft opening for the store was held last week. Since then, the site on Commercial Street has given a warm reception. Over 1,000 transactions have been made at Curaleaf in its first week of operation.

Lucy Folopoulos, manager at the store, said the stream of customers will lead to a positive impact that spreads beyond Curaleaf’s doors.

“I think it will help the community as a whole,” Folopoulos said.

“It’s bringing a lot more people here, especially during the off-season.”

Folopoulos also said customers from out of town, and even out of the state, have visited the store to see what it has to offer.

A $5,000 donation was also given from Curaleaf to the Provincetown Soup Kitchen at the grand opening.

“That’s something that we want to continue to do,” said President of Curaleaf Massachusetts, Patrik Jonsson.

“That’s something that we do at all our stores, we want to try to give back to the community as best we can.”

Jonsson praised the staff of Curaleaf in Provincetown for their hard work during the store’s first days.

Curaleaf opened its first location last year in Oxford. They have plans to open another retail dispensary in Ware during the spring.

For more information, click here.