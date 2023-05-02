Champ Homes Gets Funding for Transitional Housing

HYANNIS – The Rockland Trust Charitable Foundation recently awarded the local non-profit organization Champ Homes a $7,500 Youth & Young Adult (YYA) grant to help their Transitional Housing Assistance Program.

The focus of the program is to provide transitional housing to adults on Cape Cod who are homeless or near homeless.

Since launching the program in 2019 the organization has seen 27 YYA participants, 19 of which have moved on from Champ Homes, with 17 of those 19 individuals moving into long-term sustainable housing.

Champ Homes also provides mentoring, vocational opportunities, and the teaching of life skills to help participants create long-term success.

Immediate concerns for individuals participating in the program include the ability to have hot showers, clean towels, clothing and toiletries, an address and mail services, one prepared meal a day and food to make their own breakfast and lunch, all of which are provided by the program.