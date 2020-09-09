Fund for Sandwich Grant Proposals Being Accepted

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod Foundation’s Fund for Sandwich is currently accepting grant proposals.

Organizations providing residents of Sandwich resources and services directly can apply for grants that usually range between $500 and $1,000. Nonprofits in health, arts, environment, educational, and many other facets of everyday life will be considered.

This marks the fourth year that the fund has been providing grants. Thousands of dollars have been offered during this time, including over the last few months in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The deadline to apply is noon on September 29.

For more information, visit the Cape Cod Foundation’s website by clicking here.