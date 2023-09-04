You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Gravel Spill at Sagamore Bridge Starts Labor Day Weekend

Gravel Spill at Sagamore Bridge Starts Labor Day Weekend

September 4, 2023

SAGAMORE – The Labor Day Weekend began on Cape Cod Friday with a crash involving a truck carrying gravel that was heading off Cape.

The crash spilled the gravel onto the highway, before the bridge, causing traffic delays and a lane closure during some of the busiest times of the holiday travel day.

It has not been reported if anyone was hurt during the crash as of this time.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced that as a crew was brought in to clear the highway, one lane of Route 6 was closed.

