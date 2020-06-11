Cape Cod Hotels Reopen for Leisure Travelers

WEST YARMOUTH – The second phase of the state’s reopening plan is underway, and Green Harbor Resort in West Yarmouth is among hotels across Cape Cod adjusting to accommodate visitors.

The resort, a part of Red Jacket Resorts, reopened its doors on Monday.

Hospital grade disinfectants are being used across the Red Jacket network in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and in-room papers and folders have been removed in favor of online and TV channels for information.

Stickers will be placed across doors after rooms are cleaned, indicating that no one else has passed through since the cleaning.

A “Clean Team” will be polishing public areas consistently, while social distancing will be practiced at pools and beaches as other statewide health guidelines are followed.

General Manager Ryan O’Loughlin explained that he and his team had to be proactive during the planning stage.

“Now with Phase Two being rolled out, we have the answers, we have the rooms, we’re booking rooms, and we’re making sure that those families can come down and continue the tradition of having a family vacation,” O’Loughlin said.

Despite the fact that many local events have been cancelled, O’Loughlin said that Green Harbor and other Red Jacket establishments are able to provide a different and natural experience to visitors.

“I think we’re kind of bringing it back to the basics,” he said.

“You’re with your family, you’re on vacation, you’re admiring all of what Cape Cod has to offer.”

Local chambers of commerce have been reporting an uptick in calls to local hotel operators since Governor Charlie Baker announced the beginning of Phase 2.

While hotels across the state were never ordered to close, they were only allowed to accept guests who had a connection to COVID-19, including first responders, health care workers and those displaced by COVID-19.

As of Monday, leisure travelers have been allowed to check-in and resorts and hotels are required to follow a long list of health and safety regulations.

A post on the Cape Codder Resort website says their hotel is open to all guests and take-out and outdoor dining is available on their courtyard. Their spa will only be open for haircuts.

The Cape Codder’s sister property, the Dan’l Webster Inn in Sandwich, also began welcoming leisure guests this week.

The Chatham Bars Inn has said they will be offering three levels of housekeeping based on what the guest desires.

The resort has created a WellBeing plan detailing all the cleaning and sanitizing measures that will be taken across their resort.

“We want to reassure you that our first responsibility and top priority is the safety and well-being of each of our guests, members, and community as well as our team,” reads a statement on their website.

Ocean Edge in Brewster opened to guests on Monday.

“While this summer will look different than any before, we’re confident a summer made of memories that will last a lifetime is still ahead of us,” said General Manager Robert Newman in a statement on the resort’s website.

“To provide you with the best service this summer, and while keeping cleanliness and social distancing in mind, we have developed our new Health Safety Protocols including the options for no housekeeping, grocery delivery service, and more,” the statement said.

At Green Harbor, O’Loughhlin added that Red Jacket employees are working to be even more flexible in their duties during the pandemic in order to provide what guests need.

Red Jacket Beach Resort and the Riviera Beach Resort in South Yarmouth will welcome guests back beginning Friday, while Blue Rock Resort will reopen on June 26.