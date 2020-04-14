Greentown Labs and Vineyard Wind Launch Offshore Wind Challenge

HYANNIS – Greentown Labs and Vineyard Wind are accepting applications for the Offshore Wind Challenge.

Greentown Labs is the largest cleantech incubator in North America, and Vineyard Wind is the developer of the first utility-scale offshore wind energy generation facility in the United States.

The Offshore Wind Challenge is a six-month program focused on fast-tracking entrepreneurs with the resources they need to launch ventures with support from Vineyard Wind.

It’s aimed at startups with a proof of concept that can be brought to a state of practice readily.

“There is a very real opportunity for innovation regarding the data associated with marine mammal monitoring and we are fortunate to be working with a talented Greentown Labs team to engage with startups and entrepreneurs on this initiative,” said CEO of Vineyard Wind Lars T. Pedersen in a statement.

“We look forward to carefully reviewing all submissions and eventually working with those selected for the program.”

Startups selected for the program will gain the benefits of mentorship, networking opportunities, educational workshops, and partnership-focused programming through Greentown Launch, a six-month partnership acceleration program for startups provided by Greentown Labs.

Experts from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the New England Aquarium will also be supporting the challenge.

New England Aquarium President and CEO Vikki pruill said in the statement that the program is a good opportunity to better understand how wind energy development impacts ocean life off the coasts of Massachusetts.