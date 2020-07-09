State Issues Guidance for Youth and Adult Amateur Sports

HYANNIS – Sector-specific rules to implement COVID-19 safety measures for organized youth and adult amateur sports activities have been issued by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

The guidelines apply to Phase III, Step 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

In Phase III, Step 1, business and other entities are permitted to operate youth and adult amateur sports and other recreational activities that are subject to limitations set by the EEA.

Sports have been grouped into three risk categories low risk, moderate risk, and higher risk.

Low risk is defined as “sports or activities that can be done with social distancing or individually.”

Low risk activities include batting cages, tennis, swimming, sailing and fishing, yoga, horseback riding, golf, biking, and gymnastics.

Moderate risk is defined as “measures in place that may reduce the likelihood of transmission such as wearing masks, and modifying play.”

Moderate risk activities include baseball, softball, track and field, crew with two to three people, cross country, volleyball, team swim, dance, fencing, field hockey, and no contact lacrosse.

Higher risk is defined as “sports that involve close, sustained contact, lack of significant protective barriers, and high probability that respiratory-particles will be transmitted between participants.”

Higher risk activities include wrestling, football, soccer, martial arts, rugby, basketball, lacrosse, ultimate Frisbee, hockey, cheer, and crew with a full boat.

Participation in sports has been split up into four risk levels from low to high.

Level one includes individual or socially distant group activities such as no-contact workouts, individual skills work, and drills.

Level two includes competitive practices such as intra-team or group games, contact drills, and scrimmages.

Level three includes competitions such as inter-team games, meets, matches, and races.

Level four includes outdoor tournaments only.

This guidance will not govern fall K-12 and other youth sports activities.

School and other fall youth sports activities guidance for the fall is currently under development and will be jointly issued by the EEA and the Department of Elementary and Secondary education.

Operators are reminded that in addition to implementing COVID-19 measures in Phase III, they must still comply with all federal, state, and local laws.

For more information on the guidance, click here.